All Legendary Campaign Rewards in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion introduces a new Legendary campaign with exciting challenges and rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about difficulty options, campaign rewards, and solo play feasibility.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Legendary Campaign Rewards

Here is a breakdown of the Exotic armor pieces you can earn based on your class:

Class Gear Option 1 Gear Option 2 Hunter Balance of Power (Legs) Gifted Conviction (Chest) Titan Wishful Ignorance (Gauntlets) Hazardous Propulsion (Chest) Warlock Mataiodoxia (Chest) Speaker’s Sight (Helmet)

How to Get All Legendary Rewards in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

To get the rewards listed above, you must complete The Final Shape campaign on Legendary difficulty. At the beginning of the campaign, you’ll have to choose between “Be Brave” (Classic difficulty) and “Become Legend” (Legendary difficulty).

Completing the Legendary campaign grants you a set of gear at a 1960 Power level, which is 20 levels above the soft cap of 1940. This significantly reduces the time needed to farm for Powerful drops, bringing you closer to the Pinnacle cap. Getting an Exotic from The Final Shape early in the game can greatly enhance your build and add variety to your gameplay

Additionally, similar to The Witch Queen and Lightfall campaigns, a second chest appears after each major encounter, providing extra loot to help you reach the soft cap faster.

The Legendary campaign is designed to scale based on your team size, making it feasible to play solo. However, be prepared for tougher combat challenges. Try using defensive equipment, mods, and gear. You will need your shield since durability is key to beating the Legendary difficulty on your own.

Returning players with a range of crafted or god roll weapons will have an easier time, while new players might find the Legendary run more challenging without a strong loadout. If you struggle, consider joining a Fireteam for additional support.

If you’ve beaten The Final Shape, you might want to finish the Wild Card quest to get your hands on a Still Hunt rifle.

