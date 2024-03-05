How to Get the Guardian Games Armor Sets in Destiny 2

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 events are always a cause for excitement, especially when they bring new cosmetics into the mix. The Guardian Games are no exception. In this guide, you’ll find all things related to the Guardian Games armor sets.

These armor sets are among the most visually striking and futuristic in Destiny 2, standing out even among the event-specific lineups. Luckily, there are at least a couple of ways to unlock them.

What are the Guardian Games?

The Guardian Games are an annual competitive event in Destiny 2, where the three Guardian classes participate in various challenges. In this event, players have a chance to earn exclusive rewards, including the Guardian Games armor sets. Each year brings a new opportunity to participate in this thrilling event and add some unique flair to your Guardian’s wardrobe.

How to Unlock the Guardian Games 2024 Armor Set

The Guardian Games 2024 Armor Set in Destiny 2 can be unlocked either by purchasing it with real money or with in-game currency, Bright Dust. You can buy the armor set directly from the Eververse store with 1,500 Silver, which can be purchased with real money. The armor set can also be bought with 6,000 Bright Dust. You can earn Bright Dust by completing weekly Guardian Games bounties and participating in high-tier activities.

If you don’t have much Bright Dust, focus on finishing the weekly tasks for the Guardian Games given by Eva Levante. These tasks will be ready when the event begins. You can also get Gold and Platinum Medallions from activities like Nightfalls, raids, dungeons, Competitive Crucible, Trials of Osiris, or Legend Defiant Battlegrounds. You can also buy Contender and Platinum Cards that give you Gold and Platinum Medallions.

How to Unlock the Guardian Games 2023 Armor Set

The Guardian Games of 2023, a much-anticipated event in Destiny 2, kicked off on the 2nd of May and wrapped up on the 23rd of the same month. During this time, players had the chance to secure the Guardian Games 2023 Armor Set.

This armor set, known for its flashy and futuristic design, could be earned by engaging in various activities and collecting Medallions that were up for grabs in activities like Crucible, Strikes, and Raids. In addition to the main event, players could also snag exclusive class-specific armor ornaments. These were typically available for purchase in the Eververse using Silver.

Two Ways to Buy the Guardian Games 2022 Armor Set

Image via Bungie

The difference in these limited-time cosmetics was that you didn’t have to wait for the individual pieces to come up in the Eververse store. You could purchase a single class’s complete set for 6,000 Bright Dust or 1,500 Silver. That’s $15 in Silver for one class’s new look, though you could only buy Silver in multiples of $10. If you wanted all three sets of new fashion, you’d have spent $50 or more if you want some other items in the Eververse store.

6,000 Bright Dust is a lot, and getting your hands on all three sets would put you back a whopping 18,000 Bright Dust. There’s usually about 40,000 Dust available across an entire Season, barring endless Repeatable Bounty grinding. Those award 10 Dust a pop but have no limit on how many you can do.

In 2022, it was technically possible to get the 6,000 you needed for a single set of cosmetics, but it would take quite an effort if you were starting from nothing or spent it before the Guardian Games 2022. Back then, Eva Levante was offering Weekly Bounties that rewarded 200 Dust on completion, and you could complete six of them each week.

If you did all of them across your three characters across the event would net you 3,600 Bright Dust. Combine that with completing all three eight-bounty challenges for Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible and you would have got more 3,240 Dust, plus more with repeatables. Season Pass holders had access to 10,000 across the whole pass, and the Seasonal Challenges could grant you more than 10,000 additional provided you completed 62 out of the 66 available at the time.

Completing the whole Season Pass throughout the Guardian Games was a real grind, but one that saw you probably drowning in Medallions and Laurels. The Challenges were more doable, though some required Trials of Osiris, Raids, and other time-limited or team-based activities.