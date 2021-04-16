Contender Cards in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games – how to get them and what they do

Contender Cards are a new addition to the Guardian Games 2021 in Destiny 2. They can be gotten from Eva in exchange for Laurels, but only one can be active at any time. Eva can be found in the Tower, directly between the Eververse and Banshee.

We are not sure of the cost of the Contender Cards just yet, but will update this guide when the even goes live on April 20.

By completing activities such as Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit, players will be able to fill their Contender Cards, earning Gold Medals which can then be handed in, increasing their class score on that day. Gold Medals are worth 5 Points each.

A special Platinum Contender Card will focus on endgame content like Nightfalls, Trials, etc. This will allow players to earn Platinum medals with 15 Points. The contender cards also tie in to the podium ceremony that will take place every weekend while Guardian Games 2021 is ongoing.

Every weekend there will be a special ceremony where you will be able show off a glow from your class item depending on your class’ standing that week.

Third place receives a bronze glow.

Second place receives a silver glow.

First place receives a gold glow.

All-Stars receive a platinum glow.

To get the All-Star glow, players will need to complete and hand in their Platinum Contender Card before the daily reset on Friday to lock it in for the weekend.