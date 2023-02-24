All Verdant Earth habitat Pokémon Spawns in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event features several habitats where you’ll encounter specific Pokémon for a short time. One of these habitats is called Verdant Earth, and they feature a widely unique range of Pokémon for you to find compared to the others. You’ll want to act fast to ensure you’re grabbing those Pokémon as quickly as possible and you can finish your expected collection challenge. This guide covers all Verdant Earth habitat Pokémon Spawns you will find during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

Every Pokémon Spawn in the Verdant Earth habitat in Pokémon Go

There are 12 Pokémon featured in the Verdant Earth habitat. This habitat will be available for an hour during the event, giving you a reasonable amount of time to catch these Pokémon, but you want to make sure you catch them all at least once for any collection challenges that could appear during this time. To increase your chances of encountering these Pokémon, we recommend using a Lure on a PokéStop or placing incense on your character.

Related: All Eerie Mists habitat Pokémon Spawns in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

When using incense on your character, make sure to walk around during this time to increase the effectiveness of the item. If you’re not walking around, incense will not work properly, preventing you from getting all its benefits.

These are all the Pokémon you can encounter during the Verdant Earth habitat in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Electrike

Gulpin

Mawile

Roselia

Seedot

Shroomish

Skitty

Slakoth

Swablu

Treecko

Wurmple

Zigzagoon

There are a handful of notably good Pokémon featured in this list. The standout Pokémon you want to catch are Mawile, Roselia, Seedot, Slakoth, Swablu, and Zigzagoon. These Pokémon have stronger forms that are regularly used in the Pokémon Battle League and in raids.

It’s also important to note that this will be the first event Gulpin can appear as a shiny version for the first time. If you want to add a shiny version of this Pokémon to your collection, the Verdant Earth habitat is a good place to find it. Once the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event ends, Gulpin can appear as a shiny version in future events.