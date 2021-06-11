All visor cosmetics in Among Us

For a long time, Among Us had only two categories of cosmetics (not counting pets). You were stuck deciding what hat and what outfit skin your Impostor or Crewmate would wear in games. As part of the game’s ongoing updates, however, there is a new category of cosmetics being added to the game. Here are all the visor cosmetics in Among Us.

Note: some of the following visor cosmetics used to be considered hats but are now moved to the new category because of their placement on your character’s body.

Angry eyebrows

Screenshot by Gamepur

Doctor mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

DUM sticky note

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gas mask

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

GUD nametag

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Handlebar mustache

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Hockey mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inventor goggles

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Pencil mustache

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Plague doctor mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scar

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Ski mask

Not released yet. See the featured image above.

Sunglasses

Not released yet. See the featured image above.