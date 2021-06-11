All visor cosmetics in Among Us
Decorate every part of your Impostor.
For a long time, Among Us had only two categories of cosmetics (not counting pets). You were stuck deciding what hat and what outfit skin your Impostor or Crewmate would wear in games. As part of the game’s ongoing updates, however, there is a new category of cosmetics being added to the game. Here are all the visor cosmetics in Among Us.
Note: some of the following visor cosmetics used to be considered hats but are now moved to the new category because of their placement on your character’s body.
Angry eyebrows
Doctor mask
DUM sticky note
Gas mask
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
GUD nametag
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Handlebar mustache
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Hockey mask
Inventor goggles
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Pencil mustache
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Plague doctor mask
Scar
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Ski mask
Not released yet. See the featured image above.
Sunglasses
Not released yet. See the featured image above.