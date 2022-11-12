All weaknesses of the Fairy Type in the Pokémon series

The Fairy type classification in Pokémon was added solely for the purpose of adding a type that could be strong against Dragon Pokémon, who before this only had Ice and and other Dragon types to worry about. However, with how powerful they are themselves, you will need some counters when you encounter a Fairy Pokémon. Here are all of the types in Pokémon that is strong against Fairies.

All types that are strong against Fairy types in Pokémon

There are two types of Pokémon moves that Fairy types are weak against, Poison and Steel. Traditionally, these two types usually were considered quite niche. Steel types were best known for their defensive stats and Poison for their status condition effect.

Below are a list of moves in particular that we recommend using against Fairy types. They will help you quickly take the opponent’s health down.

Poison – Gunk Shot, Belch, Sludge Wave, Sludge Bomb, Cross Poison, Poison Jab, Sludge

Steel – Iron Head, Flash Cannon, Meteor Mash, Heavy Slam, Gyro Ball, Iron Tail

Keep in mind that you don’t always have to have a Poison or Steel type Pokémon for your party to learn the above moves. While the same type of Pokémon learning it will make the move more powerful, you can take advantage of various Pokémon learning them to have a more rounded attack.

It is also a good idea to have an idea of what areas Fairy types are strong in. Avoid going into battle against them with Dark, Fighting, Bug, and as mentioned above, Dragon types. Keep in mind that they are totally resistant to Dragon type moves. There aren’t many weaknesses to Fairy, but sometimes you can go up against a dual type that has an additional set of weaknesses you can exploit.