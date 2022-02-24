All weapon Affinities in Elden Ring and what they do

You will find a lot of weapons in Elden Ring and can do all manner of experiments with them. All weapons will have an affinity and this affinity can be changed at a Blacksmith if you have the correct resources.

Below, you can find all the affinities in Elden Ring and what they do for your weapons. The main impact of an affinity is the stat that a weapon will scale with. This means you can reach the minimum requirement to wield a weapon, then change the affinity so that you benefit from whatever your most boosted stat is.