All weapon Affinities in Elden Ring and what they do
A certain preference for death.
You will find a lot of weapons in Elden Ring and can do all manner of experiments with them. All weapons will have an affinity and this affinity can be changed at a Blacksmith if you have the correct resources.
Below, you can find all the affinities in Elden Ring and what they do for your weapons. The main impact of an affinity is the stat that a weapon will scale with. This means you can reach the minimum requirement to wield a weapon, then change the affinity so that you benefit from whatever your most boosted stat is.
- Standard – The default stat scaling. Varies by weapon.
- Heavy – Increases Strength scaling but reduces all other types.
- Quality – Increases and balances Strength and Dexterity scaling but reduces all other types.
- Keen – Increases Dexterity scaling but reduces all other types.
- Magic – Reduces default scaling, adds Intelligence scaling, and becomes split physical/Magic damage type.
- Fire – Reduces default scaling and becomes split physical/Fire damage type.
- Sacred – Decreases default scaling, adds Faith scaling and becomes split physical/Holy damage type.
- Lightning – Decreases default scaling, enhances Dexterity scaling and becomes split physical/Lightning damage type.
- Poison – Increases Strength, Dexterity and Arcane scaling, and adds Poison to attacks.
- Cold – Reduces default scaling, enhances Intelligence scaling, adds Frostbite to attacks.
- Blood – Reduces default scaling, adds Arcane scaling, adds Bleed to attacks.
- Occult – Reduces default scaling, adds Arcane scaling, prevents auto-revival of undead enemies