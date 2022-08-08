All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted

On the surface, Apex Legends Season 14 continues the seasonal pattern of adding map changes, a new Battle Pass, and another Legend. However, with a closer look, it provides a ton of gameplay adjustments that will dramatically change how you play the battle royale. This includes the removal of self-revives as well as increased hipfire spreads to two types of guns. Here’s every buff and nerf you’ll see in Apex Legends Season 14.

Every gun and attachment adjustment in Season 14: Hunted

To many’s surprise, the latest season will bear more weapon buffs than nerfs. One major change can be found in the Rampage LMG, as it now comes with a Thermite Grenade. The EVA-8 and Bocek Compound Bow have also been treated nicely with damage boosts, amongst several other buffs. That said, there are a few major shakeups. Hop-Ups like the Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps have been removed from the loot pool, while players can no longer self-revive with Gold Knockdown Shields. You can find every balance change listed below.

All weapon buffs

30-30 Repeater Dual Loader has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling

Arc Star Detonation damage increased to 75 from 70

Assault Rifles Base hipfire increased to all Assault Rifles

Bocek Compound Bow Damage at full draw increased to 70 from 60 Tempo draw speed increased to .38 to .32 Shattercaps pellet damage increased to 12 from 11 Fired arrows can no longer be collected. Arrow spawns have been removed from the floor.

EVA-8 The shotgun now holds improved recoil and can now take stock attachments. One pellet has been removed from its blast pattern. Fire rate increased to 2.3 from 2.0 Pellet damage increased to 7 from 6 Various rarities now have increased Bolt rate of fire, as listed below. White: 1.1 to 1.15 Blue: 1.15 to 1.2 Purple: 1.2 to 1.3

Hop-Ups Double Tap Adds burst fire mode to EVA-8 and G7 Scout Skullpiercer 35% headshot damage increase on the Longbow, Wingman, and 30-30 Repeater

LSTAR Increased projectile speed Increased number of shots before overheat at base to 24 to 20 Removed bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets

Rampage LMG Damage increased to 28 to 26 The Rampage now comes with a Thermite Grenade.

RE-45 Increased iron sight FOV to 70 to be consistent with other pistols Increased strafe speed by 5% to be consistent with other pistols

Sentinel Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Snipers Sniper ammo inventory stack increased to 28 from 24 Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12

SMGs Base hipfire increased to all SMGs

Wingman The Wingman now uses sniper ammo and magazines



All weapon nerfs

Arc Star Reduced stick damage on armor to 10 from 40 Remove slow aim on stick, remains on destruction

CAR SMG The CAR SMG no longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout Damage reduced to 34 from 36 Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 from 2.0 Double Tap Hop-Up burst fire delay increased to .04 from .375

Hop-Ups Boosted Loader has been reduced to Epic rarity from Legendary.

Mastiff Projectile growth reduced Base fire rate reduced to 1.1 from 1.2 Dual Loader removed

Spitfire Recoil adjustments to increase vertical barrel climb The Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

Volt SMG Damage reduced to 15 from 17



Other balance changes

Backpack Gold Perk New perk: Deep Pockets The Deep Pockets perk allows for large medical supplies to stack higher in your inventory. Batteries and Medkits now stack to 3. Phoenix Kits now stack to 2.

Crate rotation The Bocek Compound Bow and Rampage LMG enter crates, while the G7 Scout and Volt return as normal loot.

Crafting rotation The Devotion and RE-45 (with Hammerpoint) enter the crafter with the Wingman and CAR SMG returning as normal loot.

Explosive Holds Added Blue attachments to possible spawns Added Laser Sights to the pool Reduced spawn rate of gold magazines

Gold weapon rotation Players will be able to find fully-kitted variants of the following weapons: Longbow DMR G7 Scout Mozambique R-99 Hemlok

Hop-Ups Removed Deadeye’s Tempo and Shatter Caps from the loot pool

Knockdown Shield Gold Perk Self Revive has been removed from the game.

Laser Sights New attachment for SMGs and Pistols Reduced hipfire spread



One weapon you won’t be able to find in the loot pool is Vantage’s custom sniper rifle. The weapon is actually a part of the Legend’s Ultimate ability and can supply up to 100 damage per shot. It is just of one of three abilities Vantage uses to succeed at long-range. The upcoming Legend and the listed weapon adjustments will arrive with Season 14 on August 9 at 1 PM ET.