All of Vantage’s abilities in Apex Legends

Although Apex Legends’ Season 14 has yet to be detailed, it seems an in-game menu has accidentally confirmed it will bring a new Legend named Vantage. They are revealed to be a female character who wears white winter gear and black face paint. But, as most players know, the true importance of a Legend is their dedicated skills and powers. This begs the question: what will Vantage’s abilities be when she arrives next season?

What is Vantage’s moveset in Apex Legends?

Despite this in-game leak all but confirming Vantage, this is not actually the first time fans have seen the Legend. In early March, Reddit user Legitimate_Chapter82 published footage of an apparent Apex Legends build that correctly predicted Season 13’s new character Newcastle and his abilities, and it even displayed eight other unreleased Legends. Amongst these, Vantage’s possible moveset was also shown, along with a character model that resembles that from the recent in-game leak. You can discover each of Vantage’s alleged abilities below.

Passive ability: Sniper Kit

Vantage’s apparent Passive, Sniper Kit, is said to give her information on opposing players when she is aiming down sights unarmed or with a long-range scope. This data includes opposing Legends’ names, shield rarities, team size, and distance from Vantage.

Tactical ability: Echo Launch

The leak also mentions the Legend having a companion named Echo. It is alleged Vantage’s Tactical, Echo Launch, will allow players to order Echo to a particular location on the map and then launch to the companion instantly.

Ultimate ability: Mark to Kill

As for the leaked Marked to Kill Ultimate, it is detailed to be a custom rifle which scans for enemy locations and boosts damage for Vantage and her squad. Additionally, Vantage will deal double the damage on successive shots, while her entire squad will receive a 15% damage bonus on marked targets.

As these moves aren’t confirmed quite yet, players should take this portion of the leak with a grain of salt — especially as these could have changed between March and now. More details concerning Vantage will surely arrive soon with Season 14 Hunted slated to launch on August 9. In the meantime, players can currently experience the battle royale’s Gaiden Event which allows them to complete its anime cosmetics collection for Bangalore’s almighty Prestige skin.