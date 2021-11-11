All weapons in PUBG: New State
What guns can you find when you drop?
There are several weapons you can find in PUBG: New State that you can equip and use against other players that you encounter. With so many weapons to pick from, you might have a little trouble finding any of your preferred choices. Here’s a full list of all the weapons and the weapon types you can find in PUBG: New State.
You might not always have the chance to equip your favorite weapon while playing a PUBG: New State match, but it helps to know all of your options.
All assault rifles
These are all of the assault rifles you can find.
- AKM
- AUG
- Beryl M762
- Groza
- M16A4
- M416
- Mk47 Mutant
- Scar-L
All LMGS
These are all of the LMGs you can locate.
- DP-28
- M249
All marksman rifles
These are all of the marksman rifles you can pick up.
- Mini-14
- Mk14
- SKS
- SLR
- VSS
All pistols
These are all of the pistols you can find.
- Desert Eagle
- Green Flare Gun
- P18C
- P1911
- P92
- R1895
- Red Flare Gun
- Skorpion
All sniper rifles
These are all of the sniper rifles you can try to use.
- AWM
- DSR-1
- Kar98k
- M24
All shotguns
These are all of the shotguns you can locate.
- DBS
- S12K
- S1897
- S686
All submachine guns
These are all of the submachines you can use.
- Micro Uzi
- PP-19 Bizon
- Tommy Gun
- UMP45
- Vector