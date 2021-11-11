There are several weapons you can find in PUBG: New State that you can equip and use against other players that you encounter. With so many weapons to pick from, you might have a little trouble finding any of your preferred choices. Here’s a full list of all the weapons and the weapon types you can find in PUBG: New State.

All weapons in PUBG: New State

You might not always have the chance to equip your favorite weapon while playing a PUBG: New State match, but it helps to know all of your options.

All assault rifles

These are all of the assault rifles you can find.

AKM

AUG

Beryl M762

Groza

M16A4

M416

Mk47 Mutant

Scar-L

All LMGS

These are all of the LMGs you can locate.

DP-28

M249

All marksman rifles

These are all of the marksman rifles you can pick up.

Mini-14

Mk14

SKS

SLR

VSS

All pistols

These are all of the pistols you can find.

Desert Eagle

Green Flare Gun

P18C

P1911

P92

R1895

Red Flare Gun

Skorpion

All sniper rifles

These are all of the sniper rifles you can try to use.

AWM

DSR-1

Kar98k

M24

All shotguns

These are all of the shotguns you can locate.

DBS

S12K

S1897

S686

All submachine guns

These are all of the submachines you can use.