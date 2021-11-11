All weapons in PUBG: New State

What guns can you find when you drop?

There are several weapons you can find in PUBG: New State that you can equip and use against other players that you encounter. With so many weapons to pick from, you might have a little trouble finding any of your preferred choices. Here’s a full list of all the weapons and the weapon types you can find in PUBG: New State.

You might not always have the chance to equip your favorite weapon while playing a PUBG: New State match, but it helps to know all of your options.

All assault rifles

These are all of the assault rifles you can find.

  • AKM
  • AUG
  • Beryl M762
  • Groza
  • M16A4
  • M416
  • Mk47 Mutant
  • Scar-L

All LMGS

These are all of the LMGs you can locate.

  • DP-28
  • M249

All marksman rifles

These are all of the marksman rifles you can pick up.

  • Mini-14
  • Mk14
  • SKS
  • SLR
  • VSS

All pistols

These are all of the pistols you can find.

  • Desert Eagle
  • Green Flare Gun
  • P18C
  • P1911
  • P92
  • R1895
  • Red Flare Gun
  • Skorpion

All sniper rifles

These are all of the sniper rifles you can try to use.

  • AWM
  • DSR-1
  • Kar98k
  • M24

All shotguns

These are all of the shotguns you can locate.

  • DBS
  • S12K
  • S1897
  • S686

All submachine guns

These are all of the submachines you can use.

  • Micro Uzi
  • PP-19 Bizon
  • Tommy Gun
  • UMP45
  • Vector

