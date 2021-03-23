All Weather Week timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

With Therian Forme Thundurus arriving in Pokémon Go, the weather’s been all over the place. It’s also the arrival of spring, which means more showers and plenty of lightning, the perfect habitat for Thundurus. From March 24 to March 29, Pokémon Go players can participate in the final big event happening in March before the arrival of April, which means Therian Forme Tornadus is right around the corner, along with a new announcement of legendary Pokémon to look forward to trying to catch.

For Weather Week, Water-type Pokémon will appear more often, and there’s the addition of Castform (Rainy) receiving its shiny form. Players will have an increased chance of encountering it. There’s also a timed research event that gives players the chance to finish specific tasks to earn limited-time rewards.

All Weather Week timed research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you can do for the Weather Week event. You have a limited time to complete them before they go away.

We’ll be updating this guide as we learn more about this event.

Task 1

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Castform (Rainy) encounter

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon – 200 Stardust

Send 3 gifts to friends – Psyduck encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Poke Balls, and a Wailmer encounter

Task 2

Catch a 15 Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokémon – Castform (Rainy) encounter

Power up Pokémon 7 times – 3 Pinap berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Buizel encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 7 Poké Balls, and a Castform (Rainy) encounter

Task 3

Catch 15 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – Castform (Rainy) encounter

Make 5 nice curveball throws – 600 Stardust

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Woobat encounter

Rewards: 800 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and a Swellow encounter

Task 4

Catch 20 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – Castform (Rainy) encounter

Make 9 curveball throws in a row – 1,200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon – Swablu encounter

Rewards: 1,200 XP, 12 Poké Balls, and a Togetic encounter

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.