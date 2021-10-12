All Week 1 Prize Tracker rewards for the Monsters Within event in Apex Legends

The Monsters Within event is the Apex Legends’ 2021 take on their Halloween event. Run very similarly to Thrillseekers, this event includes a new Arenas map, lasts for three weeks, and has three separate Prize trackers, one for each week. The first week is themed around Holo-sprays, the second is themed around Packs and Battle Pass stars, and the final week is themed around Loba and some cosmetics for her, including a Legend skin. All of that said, let’s focus on week 1 for now. Here are all of the Prize Tracker rewards for week 1 of the Monsters Within event.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and only three tiers include cosmetics. This is a list of every reward available on the Monsters Within Week 1 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.

Chosen Exile Bloodhound Epic Holo-Spray (3,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Prey Revenant Epic Holo-Spray (2,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Close Encounter Epic Caustic Holo-Spray (1,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monsters Within Rare Load Screen (250 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Non-Cosmetic Rewards

Apex Pack (Rare): 500 points

Crafting Metals (25): 250 and 1,500 points

Battle Pass Stars (10): 750, 1,250 and 2,500 points

Week 1 of the Monsters Within event goes from October 12 to October 19.