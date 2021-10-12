All Week 1 Prize Tracker rewards for the Monsters Within event in Apex Legends
Holo-Sprays. Holo-Sprays everywhere.
The Monsters Within event is the Apex Legends’ 2021 take on their Halloween event. Run very similarly to Thrillseekers, this event includes a new Arenas map, lasts for three weeks, and has three separate Prize trackers, one for each week. The first week is themed around Holo-sprays, the second is themed around Packs and Battle Pass stars, and the final week is themed around Loba and some cosmetics for her, including a Legend skin. All of that said, let’s focus on week 1 for now. Here are all of the Prize Tracker rewards for week 1 of the Monsters Within event.
Prize Tracker Rewards
The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and only three tiers include cosmetics. This is a list of every reward available on the Monsters Within Week 1 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.
Chosen Exile Bloodhound Epic Holo-Spray (3,000 points)
Prey Revenant Epic Holo-Spray (2,000 points)
Close Encounter Epic Caustic Holo-Spray (1,000 points)
Monsters Within Rare Load Screen (250 points)
Non-Cosmetic Rewards
- Apex Pack (Rare): 500 points
- Crafting Metals (25): 250 and 1,500 points
- Battle Pass Stars (10): 750, 1,250 and 2,500 points
Week 1 of the Monsters Within event goes from October 12 to October 19.