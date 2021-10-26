All Week 3 Prize Tracker rewards for the Monsters Within event in Apex Legends

The Monsters Within event has now entered its final week, wrapping up the event, and the season with the return of Shadow Royale and a whole bunch of non-premium goodies. Out of the three Prize Trackers for the event, this one is, in our opinion, the best. First of all, it is the only one to include a Legend skin, and second of all, it has the most limited-time cosmetics: five total. One Weapon charm, one Legends skin, and 3 trackers. Here are all of the Prize Tracker rewards for Week 3 of the Monsters Within event.

Prize Tracker Rewards

The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and five of the nine tiers have cosmetics. This is a list of every reward available on the Monsters Within Week 3 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.

Victorian Vixen Epic Loba Skin (3,000 points)

Head Hunter Epic Weapon Charm (1,000 points)

Loba Stat Trackers (500, 1,500, and 2,500 points)

Non-Cosmetic Rewards

Apex Pack (Rare): 250 points

Battle Pass Stars (10): 750, 1,250 and 2,000 points

Week 3 of the Monsters Within event goes from October 26 to November 2.