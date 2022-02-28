The Pokémon from the Alola region have arrived in Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to catch multiple notable Pokémon from this region, such as Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, and many others. These Pokémon will be appearing all over the game starting on March 1. They’ll appear in distinct locations, and to celebrate their arrival, we have a collection challenge featuring many of these Pokémon. In this guide, we cover all Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

All Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all Pokémon you need to capture to complete the Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. You have until March 9.

Evolve Yungoos into Gumshoos

Litten

Pikipek

Popplio

Rowlet

Yungoos

Litten, Pikipek, Popplio, Rowlet, and Yungoos will be appearing in the wild. You can catch them by wandering around your local neighborhood and adding them to your collection. It doesn’t look like these Pokémon will be appearing in any other notable location, such as in raids.

We recommend using incense on your avatar to increase the chances of finding these Pokémon or placing a lure on a PokéStop to make it easier to find all of them. If you earn enough candies, you can also evolve them into their stronger forms.