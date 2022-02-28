All Welcome to Alola Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go, we’ll be receiving various unique events that highlight many of the Pokémon you can find in this region as they make their debut in the game. The first event for the season is called Welcome to Alola, and it features many Alolan Pokémon appearing in the wild you can catch for the first time. The Welcome to Alola event also features Field Research tasks for you to complete with multiple rewards. These are all of the Welcome to Alola Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

These field research tasks will be available from March 1 to 9.

All Welcome to Alola Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the Welcome to Alola Field Research tasks and rewards you can receive during the event. You can grab from PokéStops and Gym dials that you spin.

Catch 7 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon – 7 Ultra Balls

Walk 1km – Pikipek encounter

A handful of these Field Research tasks offer Alolan Pokémon rewards that are making their debut for the start of this event. We highly recommend going out of your way to grab these ones so you can capture the latest Pokémon to arrive in Pokémon Go.