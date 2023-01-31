All Wild West Jellyfish Fields Gold Doubloon locations in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

You will be able to find a lot of different collectibles as you progress through the different levels of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The most important of these items is the Gold Doubloons. Without them, you won’t be able to get any of the outfits that are available in the shop. Each level has coins for you to find, and not all of them are easy to spot. This guide will show you where to find all of the Gold Doubloons in the Wild West Jellyfish Fields level in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

On the ranch roof

After reaching Mrs. Puff’s Riding Ranch, jump onto the roof of the school. From there, use the trampoline on the water town to reach the wooden platforms. Jump to the floating platforms and use them to reach the top of the school where the coin is.

Above Manta Fe

Climb onto the roof of the jail in Manta Fe and hit the button on the back of the sign. This will cause a platform to appear in the center of the town where the coin is. After this, go to the roof of the general store and hit the button on the back of the sign. This will cause another platform to appear. Finally, hit the button on the back of the sign on the roof of the saloon. This will make the last platform appear. Use the platforms to reach the Gold Doubloon.

Bubble surfing

After completing the Wild West Jellyfish Fields area and unlocking Bubble Surfing, fast travel to the Sap the Gatherer checkpoint. Near the checkpoint is a Bubble Surfing button. Ground pound the button to activate the activity and complete it to get a Golden Doubloon.

Karate kick to the rodeo

Near the beginning of the level, follow the path from the start until you see it branch off to where a button with a foot symbol on it is. Press the button to make flaming rings and balloons appear. Use the Karate Kick ability to kick your way up to the ring with four rolling enemies. Defeat the enemies, and you will get a Gold Doubloon as a reward.

More bubble surfing

To the left of the Riding Ranch is a button with a bubble surfboard on it. Press the button to make flaming rings and bubble surfboards appear. Use the bubble surfboards to navigate the course of rings and make it back to the button. At the end, you will be rewarded with another Gold Doubloon.

The shooting gallery

In the back of Manta Fe is a button that you can press that activates a shooting gallery. Complete the shooting gallery activity by hitting the targets and not the seahorses to get a Gold Doubloon.

In the cemetery

Use the slingshot in the back of Manta Fe to fling yourself over to the graveyard. When you land, you will see Squidward getting attacked by some jelly monsters. Defeat the monsters and talk to Squidward. He will ask you to clear out the other enemies. Go around the graveyard and defeat all the enemies. Return to Squidward to get the Gold Doubloon.

Grand slam

At the top of the cliffs above the Sap the Gatherer checkpoint is a button that can only be pressed after learning the grand slam ability. Press the button to make multiple platforms appear. The Gold Doubloon is on the final platform.

Fight some burrowers

In the cave, use the grand slam ability to press the button. This will make multiple worm jelly enemies appear. You have two minutes to defeat all four worm jelly monsters. If you defeat them all within the time limit, a Gold Doubloon will appear on the button.

Under the jellyfish rock

After riding the seahorse for the second time, you will end up in the Cacteen Hills area of the level. Go to the cliff edge near the bridge that you ride the seahorse under. Here, you will find multiple floating tikis. Follow them to the bottom to find a slingshot that will launch you over to the large jellyfish-shaped rock. Fight the enemies that spawn when you land and catch all of the jellyfish that appear to get the Gold Doubloon.

During the boss fight

During the boss fight sequence, make your way to the train car filled with water. Jump down to the wooden platform and turn around to find a switch next to the train car door. Hit the switch to open the door and reveal the Gold Doubloon.