The first part of Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday event has arrived, opening the door to some of the final content you’re going to see in the mobile game for 2022. There are multiple Pokémon who have also dressed up in their iconic winter costumes to celebrate the holidays, and you have a good chance of finding them in the wild. You will also have the opportunity to acquire several event-exclusive Field Research tasks while you explore your local area. Here’s what you need to know about all Winter Holiday Part 1 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Field Research tasks and rewards for Winter Holiday Part 1

The Field Research tasks are the small assignments you will receive when you spin a PokéStop or a Gym dial as you explore the world. They are going to appear in your Today view under the Field tab. Your character can only carry three at a time, and you know if they are an event-exclusive if they have an “event” banner wrapped around their quest description.

These are all the Field Research tasks and the rewards you can receive during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokémon Go.

Catch five different Pokémon – Spheal with a Scarf encounter

Catch seven Ice-type Pokémon – Seel or a Shellder encounter

Hatch an egg – Sneasel encounter

Send three gifts with a sticker – 25 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Many of the current event’s Field Research tasks will reward you with one of the Winter Holiday outfit Pokémon roaming around your neighborhood. You can increase the chances of finding these Pokémon outside these Field Research tasks by using incense or by placing down lures at nearby PokéStops within reach. Hopefully, narrowing down these tasks helps you locate the ones you need to find to complete your collection.