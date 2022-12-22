Pokémon Go’s Winter Holidays Part 2 event is here, and with it, a Timed Research is available to all players who log in to the game while it’s active. When players receive the Timed Research, there will eventually be a choice to select one of three options, each unique reward. However, these rewards are not drastically different, so there’s no decidedly best option, but it does come down to what items you want to receive. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Winter Wishes Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Winter Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Winter Wishes Timed Research is available, for free, to all Pokémon Go players. When you receive the Timed Research ticket, the first series of tasks will be the same for all players, but upon completing them, you will need to pick from one of three branching paths. There are minor changes for each path, primarily with the final reward being different, but everything else is the same.

These are all tasks in the Winter Wishes Timed Research and every reward you receive in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Catch five Pokémon – Glacial Lure module

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms – Eevee encounter

Power up Pokémon five times – Two Silver Pinap berries

Rewards: 500 XP and 500 Stardust

After completing the first task, you must pick the Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokémon, or Collecting Stardust branching paths.

Catching Pokémon

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon – Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon – Delibird encounter

Hatch eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: A Lucky Egg and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Collecting Stardust

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon – Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon – Delibird encounter

Hatch eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: A Star Piece and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

Hatching Eggs

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – Stantler encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – Cubchoo encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon – Lapras encounter

Catch eight different species of Ice-type Pokémon – Delibird encounter

Hatch eggs – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Send 25 gifts to friends – Eevee encounter

Rewards: An egg incubator and a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter