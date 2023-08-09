All Working Fishdom Cheats
Get your combos in order.
Fishdom is a game released not only on most mobile devices but also on DS. While there are no cheats for Fishdom that work for mobile, there are plenty for the console version that you can utilize on the Nintendo DS and 3DS copies of the game. Fishdom’s your classic “match three-in-a-row” game, using multiple currencies to help your game move along.
The main objective of Fishdom is connecting three gems in a row to complete combos as they appear on the screen. Within a certain number of moves, players must complete combos as efficiently as they can. If they can complete the puzzle, they get a gold, silver, or bronze award, depending on their score. Cheats for Fishdom can help you play the game more efficiently, helping you earn coins and making things a lot easier if you prefer to have a trial-and-error run to your puzzles.
All Working Action-Replay Codes For Fishdom
While there are no working codes for the mobile version Fishdom, there are plenty of codes that you can use with an Action Replay. You can enter the following codes into Action Replay to gather up currency and more in Fishdom:
|Cheat Title
|Action Replay Code
|Stop Timer (Select/Start)
|94000130 fffb0000
620b923c 00000000
02018420 d2422000
02006224 e2922000
d2000000 00000000
94000130 fff70000
02006224 e2922001
02018420 d2422010
d0000000 00000000
94000130 ffbf0000
02006224 e2922001
02018420 d2422010
d0000000 00000000
520b923c 00000000
02006224 e2922001
02018420 d2422010
d0000000 00000000
|Unlock All Tanks (Select)
|94000130 fffb0000
220d8ad8 00000009
d2000000 00000000
|Maximum Money (Select)
|94000130 fffb0000
020d8adc 0001869f
220d911d 0000009f
120d911e 00000186
d0000000 00000000