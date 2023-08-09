All Working Fishdom Cheats

Fishdom is a game released not only on most mobile devices but also on DS. While there are no cheats for Fishdom that work for mobile, there are plenty for the console version that you can utilize on the Nintendo DS and 3DS copies of the game. Fishdom’s your classic “match three-in-a-row” game, using multiple currencies to help your game move along.

The main objective of Fishdom is connecting three gems in a row to complete combos as they appear on the screen. Within a certain number of moves, players must complete combos as efficiently as they can. If they can complete the puzzle, they get a gold, silver, or bronze award, depending on their score. Cheats for Fishdom can help you play the game more efficiently, helping you earn coins and making things a lot easier if you prefer to have a trial-and-error run to your puzzles.

All Working Action-Replay Codes For Fishdom

While there are no working codes for the mobile version Fishdom, there are plenty of codes that you can use with an Action Replay. You can enter the following codes into Action Replay to gather up currency and more in Fishdom: