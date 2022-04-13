All Yu Huang the Jade Emperor abilities in Smite

Yu Huang, the Jade Emperor, is releasing to Smite for update 9.4. You’ll have the chance to jump into a match with this mage if other players don’t beat you to the punch. To make sure you’re ready to play as the Jade Emperor, you want to know his abilities and how they work. These are all of Yu Huang’s abilities in Smite, and how they work.

All Yu Huang’s abilities

Yu Huang will have four active abilities and a passive one.

Passive

Master of the Dao

Yu Huang attunes himself to the Dao, giving his Basic Attacks and Abilities additional effects. He gains a stack of Dao every 15s. He may also gain a stack by hitting an enemy after not taking or dealing damage for 3s. Once he has 6 or more stacks, Yu Huang becomes Attuned, allowing his Basic Attacks to chain to one additional enemy. Chain Basic Attack Damage: 75% Attunement Cost: 6 Dao Max Stacks: 12 Dao



Yu Huang’s passive, Master of the Dao, encourages him to use his basic attacks in unison with his abilities, making his attack speed a useful part of his kit and offering a unique option for players who don’t normally use attack speed-based mages.

Active abilities

Flames of the Phoenix

Yu Huang conjures four cinders of the phoenix, spreading them in an X shape. The cinders rush inward, dealing damage once as they travel. When the cinders meet, they explode in a field of flames that persists for 3s, burning enemies inside. If Yu Huang is Attuned, when the cinders explode, all enemies in the area have their Magical Protections reduced. Cinder Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+15% of your Magical Power) Initial Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+45% of your Magical Power) Burn Damage: 5/6/7/8/9 (+5% of your Magical Power) every 0.5s Burn Duration: 2s Protection Reduction: 4/6/8/10/12 for 3s Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9s



Yu Huang’s first ability, Flames of the Phoenix, forces an enemy to try and dodge this X-shaped damage, with the center potentially dealing the most damage. Using this ability alongside another after an enemy has been rooted will be extremely useful, and can be a decent wave clear.

Dao Cultivation

Yu Huang begins cultivating his Dao before firing a projectile that damages and slows enemies it passes through. As it travels, it leaves behind a trail that explodes, damaging and rooting all enemies. This ability can be fired early to deal 60% of its damage, gaining additional damage up to 1s. Yu Huang can also continue charging up to 3s to earn more Dao on firing. Projectile Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% of your Magical Power) AoE Damage: 50/95/140/185/230 (+50% of your Magical Power) Slow: 20% for 1s Root Duration: 1s Max Dao Gain: 6 Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 13s



Yu Huang can use his second ability, Dao Cultivation, as a way to slow down an enemy opponent who is attempting to escape him. The Slow does not last long, though, so it might be better utilized as a quick set-up.

Celestial Flight

Yu Huang calls forth the Pearl Dragon from beneath him, banishing himself into the air and becoming untargetable. He then gracefully floats back down to the ground in a controlled flight, damaging enemies where he lands. While Yu Huang is floating, he may refire this ability to increase his downward momentum, causing him to fall faster. If Yu Huang is Attuned, the Pearl Dragon follows him as he descends, knocking back any enemies beneath him. Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+50% of your Magical Power) Movement Speed: 15% Cost: 70 Cooldown: 20s



Celestial Flight, Yu Huang’s third ability, will be how he escapes most encounters by flying into the air. You’ll want to use this to get away from a target, and you can modify how you use it by decreasing how long Yu Huang is in the air.

Dueling Dragons

Yu Huang manifests a huge surge of dragon-shaped energy, becoming CC immune and summoning the Pearl Dragon to oppose him. He then has 3s to aim his dragon of energy toward the Pearl Dragon, who will charge directly at it. Both dragons damage and push enemies caught in the blast. If the dragons collide, a damaging explosion occurs in the area. If Yu Huang is Attuned, the width of the dragons is increased by 50%. Push Damage: 150/225/300/375/450 (+50% of your Magical Power) Explosion Damage: 100/140/180/220/260 (+45% of your Magical Power) Cost: 100 Cooldown: 100s



Yu Huang’s ultimate ability, Dueling Dragons, where two dragons, the Pearl Dragon and Yu Huang’s dragon of energy, collide, blasting at one another. Enemies caught in the blast will receive damage, and they are pushing enemies to sandwich them together at the center of the attack. When the dragons meet, an explosion occurs, dealing additional damage.