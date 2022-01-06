Yule Festival returns to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 2022. While the initial start of the event was partially delayed, things are back on track, and you can enjoy the event in the game until January 27. You’ll have plenty of time to earn all of the Yule Tokens you need to purchase the various items to add to Eivor’s armory, and to place new items in Ravensthorpe. These are all Yule Festival 2022 items and where to turn in Yule Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Where to turn in Yule Tokens

You’ll need to find and speak with Norvid, who typically hosts the shop for each of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s festive events. You can find them at the center of the festival, to the southwest of the fighting pit.

All Yule Festival 2022 items

These are all of the items you can purchase for Yule Festival 2022 using Yule Tokens.

Mōdraniht Ceremonial Bracers, Helmet, Cloak, Torso, and Pants

Screenshot by Gamepur

King Æthelwulf’s Royal Hunt Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

House Bear Scheme (White)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Winter Warrior Statue Scheme

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoarfrost Hair Scheme (Dark Brown)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoarfrost Hair Scheme (Light Brown)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoarfrost Hair Scheme (Blond)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoarfrost Hair Scheme (Red)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Haorfrost Beard Scheme