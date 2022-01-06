All Yule Festival 2022 items and where to turn in Yule Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grab your Yule Festival 2022 items while you can in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Yule Festival returns to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 2022. While the initial start of the event was partially delayed, things are back on track, and you can enjoy the event in the game until January 27. You’ll have plenty of time to earn all of the Yule Tokens you need to purchase the various items to add to Eivor’s armory, and to place new items in Ravensthorpe. These are all Yule Festival 2022 items and where to turn in Yule Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Where to turn in Yule Tokens
You’ll need to find and speak with Norvid, who typically hosts the shop for each of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s festive events. You can find them at the center of the festival, to the southwest of the fighting pit.
All Yule Festival 2022 items
These are all of the items you can purchase for Yule Festival 2022 using Yule Tokens.