All Zacian Hero of Many Battles weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

A legendary Pokémon some players of Pokémon Go may not have expected to encounter so soon is Zacian. It will be making its debut in the Hero of Many Battles form, the standard form you find in Pokémon Sword and Shield editions. It will be available during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event for a limited time, from August 20 to 26. This guide details all of Zacian Hero of Many Battles’ weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to use in Pokémon Go.

All Zacian Hero of Many Battles weaknesses

Zacian will be a Fairy-type Pokémon in this form. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type attacks, and it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon. You want to focus on using some of the more interesting Pokémon choices given the Poison and Steel-type weakness, giving some underrated Pokémon a rare opportunity to shine.

The best Pokémon counters to Zacian Hero of Many Battles

The best Pokémon to use against Zacian include Metagross, Vileplume, and Victribell.

Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. Plenty of trainers who participate in the Master League or any smaller competitions will likely have a Metagross somewhere in this collection. It’s a standout Steel-type that has access to several powerful attacks that will be supereffective against Zacian. The best moveset to teach Metagross will be the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and earthquake.

The next choice is Vileplume, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. Vileplume is a bit rarer to find as a powerful Pokémon for most trainers just because of how specific it is. However, for Zacian, it’s the ideal Pokémon to use during the five-star raid. For this battle, the best moveset you can teach Vileplume is the fast move acid and the charged moves sludge bomb and moonblast.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend for this battle is Victribell, another Grass and Poison-type Pokémon. Similar to Vileplume, not too many trainers might have a fully powered up Victribell laying around, but it’s going to be an extremely good Pokémon to use in this five-star raid. The best moveset to teach Victribell to use against Zacian is the fast move acid and the charged moves leaf blade and sludge bomb.

You’re going to need to use a team of at least six Pokémon to defeat Zacian alongside other trainers. These are some other Pokémon you can use to build up your roster for this five-star raid.

Dialga

Excadrill

Genesect

Gengar

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Venusaur

Mewtwo

Roserade

Toxicroak

After defeating Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form, you’ll be able to capture it and add the legendary Pokémon to your collection. During the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event, Zacian will not have its shiny form available.