The best moveset for Zacian the Hero of Many Battles in Pokémon Go

For the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event in Pokémon Go, players will capture Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form during the first part of the event from August 20 to 26. If you’re keen on adding this Pokémon to your collection, you’ll need to act fast and coordinate with other trainers in your local area. Once you catch this Pokémon, what is the best moveset you can teach it in Pokémon Go?

Zacian is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it will be resistant to Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon. While most Fairy-types may stumble a bit, Zacian will find itself being pretty useful in the Master League alongside its other super charged Legendary Pokémon options.

These are all of the moves Zacian can learn.

Fast moves

Fire Fang (Fire-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damge and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by 2 ranks)

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Play Rough (Fairy-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chanec to lower user’s defense by 2 ranks)

You have several options for both of Zacian’s move categories. However, when it comes to picking out its fast move, we’re going to recommend you go with snarl. Because of all the attacks, snarl provides the most energy per turn, and while it does the least amount of damage, the full jump to 4.3 energy per turn allows it to use its low energy charged moves to deal the most damage during a battle.

For the charged moves, you have equally difficult choices to make for Zacian. If you want to deal the most damage against a majority of the combatants in the Master League with Zacian, we’re going to recommend you go with close combat and wild charge. Close combat is an amazing choice because it can counter Steel-type Pokémon that appear before Zacian, giving it an edge against any of its weaknesses. Wild charge is also equally powerful, with both attacks being the same move, but they come with the effects of lowering Zacian’s defense by two ranks after using it.

The best moveset to teach Zacian will be the fast move snarl and the charged moves close combat and wild charge.