All Zamazenta weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event features not only one new legendary Pokémon but two for Pokémon Go. The second one is Zamazenta, the Hero of Many Battles, the Fighting-type and shield-wielding version of the Sword and Shield legendary duo. This guide details all of Zamazenta’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them.

All Zamazenta weaknesses

Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock. Of the choices, all three are solid options. You’re going to have more varied Pokémon selections if you stick with Flying or Psychic-type Pokémon, though.

The best Pokémon counters to Zamazenta

The best Pokémon to use against Zamazenta will be Alakazam, Metagross, and Rayquaza.

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon, capable of dealing some heavy damage against Zamazenta with most of its movesets. While it doesn’t have the best defenses, it has superb attack power, making it an ideal choice for any raid team. The best moveset to teach Alakazam is the fast move psycho cut and the charged moves psychic and future sight.

Next, we have Metagross, the Psychic and Steel-type. Unlike Alakazam, Metagross has pretty heavy defenses, making it a robust tank to battle against Zamazenta. It also features plenty of Psychic-type moves it can use during the battle. For this battle, the best moveset to teach Metagross will be zen headbutt and the charged moves psychic and earthquake.

The final big recommendation we have is the legendary Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, Rayquaza. While Rayquaza is not the strongest legendary in PvP battles, it’s a solid choice in PvE raids, and this is the perfect battle for this Pokémon to shine. The best moveset to teach Rayquaza is the fast move air slash, and the charged moves hurricane and aerial ace.

You’re going to need to make a six Pokémon team for this battle, and these are the other Pokémon we suggest adding to your roster.

Espeon

Gallade

Gardevoir

Ho-Oh

Latios

Lugia

Mewtwo

Moltres

Yveltal

Zapdos

Once you’ve defeated Zamazenta in the five-star raid, you’ll be able to catch it. Unfortunately, there will not be a shiny version of this Pokémon available during the Sword and Shield Ultra Unlock event.