In Amnesia: The Bunker, players are thrown into a dark underground world occupied by many horrors and filled with even more secrets to discover. Due to the randomized nature of every item and code, it’s difficult to predict where players need to go, but they’ll almost always have a door in the way. This guide explains how to open all doors in Amnesia: The Bunker, so no one gets stuck trying to find more fuel, some explosives, or just an escape from The Beast.

How to Open Every Type of Door in Amnesia: The Bunker

Below, we’ve outlined each type of door players can find in Amnesia: The Bunker and have explained how to open them. Players should try to open almost every door before resorting to something else, just in case they’re already unlocked and able to open. There are often multiple routes forward in the game’s story, and someone may use these methods to get through a door and grab an item.

How to Open Wooden Doors in Amnesia: The Bunker

Wooden doors are the most common door in Amnesia: The Bunker. Most of them are unlocked and can be opened, but a few are locked shut from the inside. To break through these, players can use a grenade, shoot the door with the shotgun to smash it, or throw a concrete block at the door twice to do the same. Throwing a concrete block is the best method because it’s less likely to attract The Beast, but they aren’t always easy to find. If a player uses the shotgun or a grenade to open a locked wooden door, they should hide immediately to avoid being found by The Beast.

What do the Red X’s on Wooden Doors Mean?

Occasionally, players will come across wooden doors in the bunker with a red X on the frame. These are booby-trapped doors and will set off some sort of explosive device. Some even have the explosive on the player’s side, marked by a string next to the door in the dark. Not all of them are lethal, with some having a flare or gas grenades attached, but all of them will draw in The Beast, meaning players will need to hide as soon as they open these doors. We found that they’re a good distraction for The Beast if the creature was blocking a path where we wanted to go. Setting off a booby-trapped door will draw in The Beast, opening up another path for progression.

How to Open Doors With a Lock in Amnesia: The Bunker

The doors with locks in Amnesia: The Bunker can only be opened with the correct key. Players need to explore the bunker to find the corresponding key. There will always be a note somewhere in the bunker directing players to the key, whether it’s in a specific room, another part of the bunker, or in someone’s locker or bed. Players need to do some detective work to find the key based on the information they have.

How to Open Doors With Padlocks in Amnesia: The Bunker

To open a door with a padlock on in Amnesia: The Bunker, players need to throw a concrete block at the padlock or shoot it with a gun. Destroying the padlock is the only way to open these doors because the locks have no keys. If players have to shoot them, they should look for a nearby hiding place to rush to after taking the shot so The Beast doesn’t kill them.

How to Open Chained Doors in Amnesia: The Bunker

Doors or cell doors with chains around them can only be opened once players find the bolt cutters in Amnesia: The Bunker. This key item is part of the main story, but players won’t get it immediately. After reaching the second third or so of the story, players will have the bolt cutters and can break these chains to open these doors.

How to Open Code Lock Doors in Amnesia: The Bunker

The code locks on lockers and doors can only be opened by finding the codes for them around the bunker. These codes are usually written on the back of dog tags found on or near bodies throughout the bunker. We’ve found a couple elsewhere via radio transmissions or on notes, but these are rare.

How to Open Doors Locked From the Inside in Amnesia: The Bunker

Doors that are locked from the inside, usually with a latch, must be unlocked from the inside by finding a path into the room somewhere else. This might come in the form of a vent on the opposite end of the room or a hole in the wall that’s blocked with various boxes and pieces of furniture. Unblocking the way with a wrench or moving that furniture will allow players to get into the room.