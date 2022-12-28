Amnesia: The Bunker – Release date, gameplay trailers, and more

The Amnesia series has provided horror fans first-person survival adventures for more than a decade, and it looks to do this once again with Amnesia: The Bunker. However, from the inclusion of a new weapon to a change to its traditional layout, the next installment is delivering more than just a new, terrifying story. Here’s everything you need to know about Amnesia: The Bunker and when you can play it.

What is the release date of Amnesia: The Bunker?

Thanks to a riveting announcement trailer, Amnesia: The Bunker is targeted to launch in March, but an exact release date has not been revealed quite yet. Additionally, it is confirmed this next game will be headed to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Although this may be disheartening to PS5 and Nintendo Switch owners, developer Frictional Games has not disclosed its full list of supported platforms.

What is Amnesia: The Bunker about?

Amnesia: The Bunker is said to follow the story of Henri Clement, a French World War I soldier abandoned in a monster-ridden bunker to fend for themselves. Though, longtime fans can expect its setting to be larger than what their used to. Fractional Games has revealed its world to be “semi-open,” so players will be able to explore with less limitations than others from the series. The horror title will also introduce randomly-generated events and “unpredictable” AI behavior to add to its replayability.

Everything revealed from Amnesia: The Bunker gameplay trailers

Since its unveiling, fans have been treated to a slew of gameplay trailers for the incoming game on the developer’s YouTube channel. Despite most being just under a minute, one piece of footage details players’ ability to pick up and wield a pistol — a major first in the franchise. But, this is apparently not the only way to destroy everything in sight. Recent trailers have also displayed Henri being able to roll and shoot explosive barrels toward locked doors and blocked entry ways in order to create new paths.