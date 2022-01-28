An easy gold boost and how to spend it in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors has taken many players by storm with its more casual approach towards roguelikes and hordes of the undead. While players are constantly besieged by all unholy abominations, they also must search for breakable items on levels as well as chests in order to supplement an ever-meager treasury.

For players just starting out, the title can appear daunting. A lack of upgrades purchasable in the main menu, due to a meager gold supply, can stymie the first few runs as players struggle to get a bankroll. This can actually be solved thanks to a famous code that has been ingrained in many gamers since the dawn of video games.

The classic Konami code offers players 2,800 gold to help get a few purchases underway, regardless of how far into the title you’ve gotten.

At the main menu, enter ‘Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, ESC, Enter’. Much how unlocking Exdash in Vampire Survivors works, players will need to enter this quickly in order for it to work. You can verify it works by looking at the gold balance in the top center of the screen — 2,800 gold is difficult to miss.

With this newfound stash to supplement the bank, the question is what to spend it on. Players can unlock all characters with the coin, and still have a bit left over. Frankly, they tend to come quick enough. Many find the fourth character, Gennaro Belpaese, to be extremely strong thanks to his ability to add an additional projectile to all weapons.

Conversely, moving immediately through the upgrade tree can be helpful in all subsequent runs. Might can help players in mid to late-game (around the ten minute mark, onwards), especially if weapon evolutions aren’t dropping as desired. Luck comes into play consistently as well, offering additional options in chests when it procs.

Bear in mind that the Konami code can only be used once: however you spend your gold, bear in mind that it’s gone forever.