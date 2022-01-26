How to unlock Exdash, the secret character in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a minimalistic survival game where you try to live as long as possible while killing various types of enemies, ranging from tiny bats to gigantic praying mantises. Killing items could result in them dropping gems which allow for the player to level up and get upgrades once they pick up enough of them. There are multiple characters to choose from and each one has different stats and weapons. Some can be purchased with gold you find during gameplay while others require you to fulfill a certain condition before being able to even purchase them. However, there is one secret character named Exdash, who can be unlocked for free.

Exdash has an incredibly high Luck stat with it being at +100%. Having this high of Luck opens up a few possibilities during gameplay. Here are just some of the positive impacts having a high Luck stat can do for you in the game.

Enables the chance to get a fourth item upon leveling up

Lowers the possibility to get negative events (i.e. bat swarms, flower walls)

Improves the chance to get a good item when a brazier is destory

Increases the chance to get an improved treasure chest

Increases the chance of dealing critical damage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The major drawback of Exdash is their low speed, which sits at -50%. So, if you get surrounded by enemies while playing this character, you’re as good as dead.

In order to unlock Exdash, you’ll have to input the code x-x1vii on the character selection screen. If you input the code correctly, you’ll have a triumphant sound effect play. If you do, back out of character selection and then go back in to see that Exdash is now a playable character. If you don’t hear the sound effect after inputting the code, keep entering it until you do.