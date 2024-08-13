Anime Quest Codes (August 2024)

Roblox Anime Quest is inspired by anime where you either pick a hero or villain. Whatever side you pick, receiving freebies from redeeming codes is always welcomed. In this guide, we have mentioned active Anime Quest codes so that you can grab the free rewards for yourself.

All Anime Quest Codes

Codes rewards !Gilgamesh 25m 2x drop chance !BerryGoodInventory 1 stat orb !Rework 25m 2x exp !4000Favorites 1 rare spin !ConsoleSupport Freebie rewards !SubToHeorua Freebie rewards !100kVists Freebie rewards !MobileFixes Freebie rewards !StatReset Freebie rewards !1500Favorite Freebie rewards !DoubleEXP Three hours of Double EXP !SubToOminousNebula Hours of 2x Mastery, Cash, and EXP

How To Redeem Anime Quest Codes

In order to redeem the active codes we have mentioned in the table above, you will first need to launch the Roblox Anime Quest game. Next, find the ‘Menu’ button on the left side of your screen. Clicking it will reveal a ‘Codes’ button.

Navigate further by clicking the ‘Codes’ button and you will see a box to enter the active codes above. Be mindful of case sensitivity so just copy and paste the codes to reduce typing errors.

