Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Anime Quest Codes (August 2024)

Be a hero or a villain, but don't forget to claim freebies via codes in Anime Quest.
Irfan Ansari
Published: Aug 13, 2024 12:15 pm

Roblox Anime Quest is inspired by anime where you either pick a hero or villain. Whatever side you pick, receiving freebies from redeeming codes is always welcomed. In this guide, we have mentioned active Anime Quest codes so that you can grab the free rewards for yourself.

All Anime Quest Codes

Anime Quest Roblox - Active codes
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Codesrewards
!Gilgamesh25m 2x drop chance
!BerryGoodInventory1 stat orb
!Rework25m 2x exp
!4000Favorites1 rare spin
!ConsoleSupportFreebie rewards
!SubToHeoruaFreebie rewards
!100kVistsFreebie rewards
!MobileFixesFreebie rewards
!StatResetFreebie rewards
!1500FavoriteFreebie rewards
!DoubleEXPThree hours of Double EXP
!SubToOminousNebulaHours of 2x Mastery, Cash, and EXP

How To Redeem Anime Quest Codes

In order to redeem the active codes we have mentioned in the table above, you will first need to launch the Roblox Anime Quest game. Next, find the ‘Menu’ button on the left side of your screen. Clicking it will reveal a ‘Codes’ button.

Navigate further by clicking the ‘Codes’ button and you will see a box to enter the active codes above. Be mindful of case sensitivity so just copy and paste the codes to reduce typing errors.

That is all I had to mention about the Anime Quest codes. Assuming you play other Roblox games too, if that is so, consider checking out: Kaizen Codes, Tower Defense X (TDX) Codes, Elemental Dungeons Codes, and Roblox Combat Warriors Codes guides.

Irfan Ansari
