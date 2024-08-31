Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Link & Discord Server (September 2024)

If you love playing the Dark Souls series and want something similar in Roblox but with a touch of anime, then you’d want to check out Anime Souls Simulator X. This game lets you defeat enemies, collect souls, improve your character, and do much more. If you’re confused about how things work in the game, check out the Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Board and Discord Server. This will help you connect with other players and gain some knowledge about the game.

What’s The Anime Souls Simulator X?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

For those interested, here is the link to the Anime Souls Simulator X Trello board. This will take you straight to it, and it was working fine for us on August 31st.

What’s On The Anime Souls Simulator X Trello Board?

The creators of the Anime Souls Simulator X have done an exceptional job of creating an in-depth board for the game. It is literally a gold mine for players, as it offers knowledge that is difficult to find elsewhere.

To begin with, the information is divided into different columns. In the first one, you’ll find general information about the game. Then, on the right side, you’ll find a column that focuses on energy, souls, UI buttons, and more.

As you make your way to the right side, you’ll find columns offering information about battlepass, gamepass, lobby, dungeons, stats, passives, weapons, and more.

Anime Souls Simulator X Discord Server

Source: Discord via Gamepur

Gaining knowledge about the game from the Trello board is not enough, so you need to join its Discord server as well. This will help you connect with other players, make new friends, and engage in discussions with them about the game.

Here is the Anime Souls Simulator X Discord server link if you want to become a part of it. Right now, it has more than 44,000 members, but you’ll find around 8,000 of them online all the time. So, you’ll always find some new to connect with each time you log in.

