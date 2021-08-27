Anniversary Sync Pair Lillie and Lunala moves in Pokémon Masters EX

The Two-Year anniversary rally is introducing Lillie and Lunala in Pokémon Masters as the featured Sync Pair. The Ghost-type unit is a Special Striker that packs a lot of damage. The Sync Pair’s kit is pretty easy to execute and doesn’t require a definitive setup to shine.

Lillie and Lunala moveset

Much like Steven and Rayquaza, Lillie and Lunala have four passive skills, which are mentioned below-

Alola Flag Bearer: Increases the power level of ally Sync Pairs’ moves by 10% and reduces the move damage taken by 10%. Furthermore, for each additional Hoenn Sync Pair in your team, the power level of moves increases by 10% (upto 30%), and damage taken by enemy moves is reduced by 3% (upto 26%).

Healthy Benefits 5: Reduces the damage of the opponent when struck by a regular or Sync move.

Super Preparation 4: Has a 50% chance of making the next attack super effective if the current one successfully lands on the foes.

Rejuvenate 6: Replenishes the move gauge by 6 bars after using Sync move.

Lillie and Lunala moves are as follows-

Moongeist Beam (4-gauge move): Deals damage between 160-192 and ignores all defensive barriers.

Potion (2 usages): Replenishes an ally's HP by 40% of max health.

Moonblast (3-gauge move): Deals damage between 98-117 and has a 30% chance of reducing the target's Sp.Atk by one rank.

Shinning Moonlight (1 usage): Increases the user's Sp.Atk by six and Critical-Hit Rate by three ranks.

Shining Hope Moongeist Beam (Sync move): Deals damage between 250-300.

Lillie and Lunala have insane single target damage, which requires minimal setup. The Sync Pair also has access to potions, making it a very flexible unit. There are hardly any drawbacks to using Lillie and Lunala, and it is one of the most robust Ghost-type units in the game.

Should you pull for Lillie and Lunala

There are very few Ghost-type Sync Pairs in the game, which automatically makes Lillie and Lunala top tier. Furthermore, the unit is very effective on its own and doesn’t demand a dedicated team composition. Players looking for a strong Ghost-type should pull for Lillie and Lunala as it can help them clear many complex events that require Ghost-type units.