Apex Legends Mobile beta APK + OBB download link for Android
The closed beta is now available.
Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile version of the title Apex Legends, was announced a few weeks ago. The closed beta version has finally become available in India and the Philippines for selected players. It is a battle royale game in which players can play as duos or trios, and the ultimate target is to survive till the end. Players who got access to the game can download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play Store, or else you can install it via the APK and OBB download links listed below.
Apex Legends Mobile beta download links
The Apex Legends Mobile APK file size is around 58 MB, and the OBB file weighs 1.22 GB. The game occupies approximately 1.5 GB of storage, so before starting the installation process, make sure you have enough space in your device.
- Download the APK and OBB files of Apex legends Mobile and locate the downloaded files on your device.
- Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to settings > safety, and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the APK file is installed, move the OBB file, main.17.com.ea.gp.apexlegendsmobilefps.obb to Android > OBB > com.ea.gp.apexlegendsmobilefps
- Apex Legends Mobile is now installed completely, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file of the game.