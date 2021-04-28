Apex Legends Mobile beta APK + OBB download link for Android

Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile version of the title Apex Legends, was announced a few weeks ago. The closed beta version has finally become available in India and the Philippines for selected players. It is a battle royale game in which players can play as duos or trios, and the ultimate target is to survive till the end. Players who got access to the game can download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play Store, or else you can install it via the APK and OBB download links listed below.

Apex Legends Mobile beta download links

The Apex Legends Mobile APK file size is around 58 MB, and the OBB file weighs 1.22 GB. The game occupies approximately 1.5 GB of storage, so before starting the installation process, make sure you have enough space in your device.