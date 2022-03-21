Apple “a server with the specified hostname” error, explained

There are a handful of errors you may encounter when using an Apple device that could cause you problems. Figuring out how to best handle it will vary. For those running into the error of a server with a specific hostname, you’ll want to know what you’re dealing with to make sure you can tackle it correctly. Here’s what you need to know about the Apple “a server with the specified hostname” error.

When you’re encountering this error, your Apple device is likely running into an issue of not being able to connect online, preventing you from reaching any of these services. It all comes down to making sure your WiFi connection is good and see if there are any problems with it or your device.

You’ll want to check the Apple system network to see if the problem is on your side or with Apple. You’ll want to double-check this to learn about the source of the problem. If the Apple servers are good, the next step you want to do is force close whatever application you’re using or restart your device.

Alternatively, a good way to get around it is to open up the WiFi settings of your Apple device and open up the list of available WiFi connections. Click on the information icon next to the WiFi connection you typically use and configure DNS, and then choose the automatic option. You might be able to reconnect, but this is not always the case.

If you continue to encounter problems, we highly recommend reaching out to Apple support services to see if they can provide you with a solution.