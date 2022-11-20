Are Dynamax and Gigantamax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Each generation of Pokémon since Generation 6 has had a gimmick that dramatically changed the way players experience battles. In Generation 6, Pokémon introduced Mega Evolutions, which gave an empowered evolution you can perform once per battle on some of your favorite Pokémon. In Generation 7, we got a more general mechanic in Z-Moves, which allowed your Pokémon to perform special and powered-up moves once per battle. But in Generation 8, we got Dynamaxing and Gigantomaxing, which allowed you to supersize your Pokémon to behemoth heights and go for some crazy kaiju battles.

While some mechanics have carried over to different games, most recent games have solely kept their own special gimmick without any others. In the case of Dynamaxing and Gigantomaxing, you might be wondering whether or not this mechanic is present in the newest Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, the answer is that (as of this writing), Dynamaxing and Gigantomaxing are not a feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Mega Evolution and Z-Moves are not available in the newest games as well. The only special battle mechanic in Scarlet and Violet is the new Terastallizing.

The Terastal Phenomenon is Generation 9’s special battle gimmick. It allows you to encase your Pokémon in a special diamond and give them a different typing which empowers different moves. This mechanic steals the spotlight from Dynamaxing, which was the big deal in Pokémon Sword and Shield. This likely won’t change, as Pokémon Sword and Shield never received any of the battle gimmicks present in the previous games.

Never say never, though, as properties such as the anime haven’t shied away from combining Z-Moves, Mega Evolutions, and Dynamaxing altogether. While we cannot use Z-Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today, this doesn’t definitively mean we won’t get the mechanic in the future, unlikely as it may be.