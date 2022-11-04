Are Fake Contacts available in Splatoon 3?

Fake Contacts first made their appearance in the first Splatoon game and have made an appearance since. However, the headgear have strangely been absent from Splatoon 3. But it seems that the item has finally made its way into the game because some players have been seen wearing them in the game, but there’s no clear way to get them. You can’t buy them in the shop, you can’t obtain them from the current catalog, or Splatnet. So the question is, how are players getting the Fake Contacts, and can you get them in Splatoon 3?

Can you get Fake Contacts in Splatoon 3?

At the time of writing, you can’t get the Fake Contacts in Splatoon 3 through normal means. How many players have been able to get their hands on this lucrative item is by hacking and going through the game’s files to obtain them. Others who were able to see players with this item were then able to order the Fake Contacts. However, as tempted as you might be to try and either hack through the game’s files yourself or claim the cosmetic if you see another player with them on, we highly recommend that you don’t do either.

Tempering with the game’s files is a bannable offense, not to mention the Fake Contacts are currently unobtainable, so Nintendo will know that those who have it got through dubious measures. So, anyone who hacked the game could possibly be banned and as a result, not be able to play online anymore. Players who claimed the Fake Contacts through another player could also face a ban. So, it’s best just not to take the risk.

According to community members who datamined the game, the Fake Contacts will become available in Season 3 Catalog. Catalogs are replaced every three months, so you can expect the Fake Contacts to drop sometime in June 2023.