Are Hunter’s Arena: Legends servers down? How to check server status

Hunter’s Arena: Legends has launched on PlayStation and PC, and the servers have been hammered hard by the rush of player interest. How do you check when the game’s servers are down? This is how to do it.

Currently, at the time of writing, Hunter’s Arena: Legends servers are currently up in North America. On the game’s official Twitter page, the developer of the game Mantisco says, “We are looking at the NA server issue right. We will keep you updated.”

We are looking at the NA server issue right. We will keep you updated. — Hunter's Arena : Legends (@HuntersArena) August 3, 2021

The best way to check if Hunter’s Arena: Legends’ servers are working is to check the Twitter page @HuntersArena. Following this will give you crucial updates about the game’s servers, updates, and new content.

Another great way of keeping track of what’s going on with the game is by joining the Hunter’s Arena: Legends Discord channel. The community manager of Mantisco is sending updates on the announcements thread. So far, it seems like the company is doing a great job of keeping its players in the know. With crossplay and the game’s availability for free on the hugely popular PlayStation Plus, it must be tough to handle Hunter’s Arena: Legends’ servers.

The game is currently available on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. It is not free-to-play.