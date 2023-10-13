Are Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part I Paid Event Bundles Worth It

The weather is cooling off, and there is no better way to enjoy a walk in fall colors than by prepping up for a Pokemon Go Halloween event. Long-time fans of the mobile app have had the opportunity to enjoy Halloween events for many years, with boosted odds of Ghost-type and Psychic-type favorites encouraging players to jump in and participate. This year is no exception – and the event also comes with plenty of ways to burn real money.

This year, Halloween Part 1 in Pokemon Go has a slew of items, boxes, and tickets that require premium currency to purchase. In the past year, fans have expressed frustration with these options, as they often hamper those who can’t or don’t want to spend real money on the game. Because these items can have an impact on the game, many may be wondering how much they cost, and if it is worth it to bite the bullet and spend the cash.

How Much Do The Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1 Event Bundles Cost

Image via Niantic

Alongside the Amazon Prime Greavard Hat and paid Halloween Part 1 Pokemon Go Ticket, players will have the option to purchase Event Bundles. Below are the costs for each bundle, and what players obtain if they purchase them.

Pokemon Go Web Store Halloween Bundle #1 – $4.99. Available October 19 at 10 AM local time to October 31, 2023 at 8 PM local time. Contains x10 Premium Raid Passes, x2 Star Pieces, and x2 Lucky Eggs.

– $4.99. Available October 19 at 10 AM local time to October 31, 2023 at 8 PM local time. Contains x10 Premium Raid Passes, x2 Star Pieces, and x2 Lucky Eggs. Pokemon Go Web Store Halloween Bundle # 2- $9.99. Available October 19 at 10 AM local time to October 31, 2023 at 8 PM local time. Contains x10 Super Incubators, x5 Incubators, and x2 Incense.

2- $9.99. Available October 19 at 10 AM local time to October 31, 2023 at 8 PM local time. Contains x10 Super Incubators, x5 Incubators, and x2 Incense. Pokemon Go Halloween In-App Event Bundle #1 – 495 Poke Coins (about $5). Contains x3 Remote Raid Passes, x1 Star Piece, and x1 Lucky Egg.

– 495 Poke Coins (about $5). Contains x3 Remote Raid Passes, x1 Star Piece, and x1 Lucky Egg. Pokemon Go Halloween In-App Event Bundle #2 – 725 Poke Coins (About $7). Contains x10 Premium Raid Passes, x2 Star Pieces, and x2 Lucky Eggs.

– 725 Poke Coins (About $7). Contains x10 Premium Raid Passes, x2 Star Pieces, and x2 Lucky Eggs. Pokemon Go Halloween In-App Event Bundle #3 – 1550 Poke Coins ( About $15.50). Contains x10 Super Incubators, x5 Incubators, and x2 Incense.

Should You Buy The Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1 Paid Bundles

Whenever it comes to spending money on mobile games like Pokemon Go, only the player can truly decide if it’s worth it to spend money on in-app purchases. However, from our perspective, most of these bundles aren’t worth buying unless you want the Raid Passes. The #1 bundle does offer 3 Remote Raid Passes, making it the best option simply because the Remote Raid passes are currently priced at nearly $2 each. This plus the Star Piece and Lucky Egg make it the most useful.

Unfortunately, the majority of the bundles are bogged down by Incubators, a common issue with recent event options in Pokemon Go. Unless you are looking to hatch a large number of eggs, it may be better purchase items separately.