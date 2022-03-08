Are Roulette Tickets rigged in Gran Turismo 7?

In Gran Turismo 7, Roulette Tickets are special prizes awarded for completing some Menu Books, reaching some Collector Levels, and for completing your Daily Workout. Roulette Tickets are basically a gacha mechanic, similar to loot boxes, whereby your reward is determined randomly. But are the rewards completely random? Or are Roulette Tickets rigged?

The answer is yes, GT7 Roulette Tickets are rigged, to some degree at least. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “rigged” means “manipulated or controlled by deceptive or dishonest means”. The spinning highlight animation shown when you receive a Roulette Ticket does pretty blatantly imply that there is an even, 1-in-5 chance of winning each of the five prizes on offer, as there would be if it were a real roulette wheel. However, if you’ve received a few Roulette Tickets by now, then you’ll know that this is not the case. In fact, we’re guessing you’ve won the lowest value prize most, if not all, of the time.

So, the probabilities of winning each prize are definitely controlled, and the animation that communicates how the prizes are selected is arguably a little deceptive. On the other hand, is it really that surprising that you have a much lower probability of winning the higher value prizes? This is perfectly normal practice for gacha mechanics. In fact, in many territories it is a legal requirement for game developers to make their exact gacha reward probabilities available to players, but that law only applies if gachas or loot boxes can be bought with real money. In GT7, at least for now, you cannot buy Roulette Tickets, so Sony has no obligation to share the probabilities involved.

However, based on what we know of other games, and what we’ve experienced so far in GT7, we reckon we can give you a rough idea of how Roulette Tickets actually work. Before the roulette animation even starts, the game has already calculated what your prize is going to be, using probabilities that we’re guessing are something like this:

Best prize (usually a car): 1%

2nd best prize: 4%

3rd best prize: 10%

4th best prize: 25%

Worst prize (small pile of credits): 60%

Of course, these numbers are not official or confirmed. They’re educated guesses that reflect a pretty typical distribution of probabilities for gacha mechanics like GT7’s Roulette Tickets.