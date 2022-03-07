Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide – full trophy list for GT7

If you’re desiring to collect all of Gran Turismo 7’s trophies, be ready to put dozens of hours into just about every mode it holds. In total, there are 54 trophies, with a large sum being made up of bronze. Luckily, there are only a select few that require top-tier driving talents, as most revolve around basic milestones — such as total miles driven, car parts collected, and licenses acquired. Here is everything required for the almighty GT7 platinum trophy.

Platinum trophy (1)

Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy: Acquired all Gran Turismo trophies

Gold trophies (2)

Hard Work Pays Off : Earned Gold in all licenses

: Earned Gold in all licenses Finale: Fulfilled requirements for ending

Silver trophies (4)

Circuit Master : Completed 15 Tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

: Completed 15 Tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Going the Distance Together : Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network (13,191 km/8,197 miles)

: Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network (13,191 km/8,197 miles) Speed Archdemon : Reached a speed of 600km/h (373 mph)

: Reached a speed of 600km/h (373 mph) Three Legendary Cars: Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races

Bronze trophies (47)