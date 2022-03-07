Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide – full trophy list for GT7
The best drivers strive for something far greater than gold.
If you’re desiring to collect all of Gran Turismo 7’s trophies, be ready to put dozens of hours into just about every mode it holds. In total, there are 54 trophies, with a large sum being made up of bronze. Luckily, there are only a select few that require top-tier driving talents, as most revolve around basic milestones — such as total miles driven, car parts collected, and licenses acquired. Here is everything required for the almighty GT7 platinum trophy.
Platinum trophy (1)
- Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy: Acquired all Gran Turismo trophies
Gold trophies (2)
- Hard Work Pays Off: Earned Gold in all licenses
- Finale: Fulfilled requirements for ending
Silver trophies (4)
- Circuit Master: Completed 15 Tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Going the Distance Together: Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network (13,191 km/8,197 miles)
- Speed Archdemon: Reached a speed of 600km/h (373 mph)
- Three Legendary Cars: Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races
Bronze trophies (47)
- Living Your Car Life: Started the first menu
- Student of Motoring History: Completed the first car collecting menu
- Moving on Up: Moved up five or more positions in a single lap
- Clean Racer: Completed a race without leaving the track or any collisions
- By a Whisker: Won a race with a lead of .5 seconds or less
- By a Country Mile: Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps
- No Assistance Required!: Completed a race without any assist settings
- New Threads: Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires
- The First Step to Mastery: Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Circuit Apprentice: Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience
- Done in 60 Seconds: Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute
- Formula First Timer: Drove a Formula car
- Podium Fixture: Finished on the podium ten times
- Rain Royalty: Acquired your rain license
- Fully Licensed: Earned all licenses
- All-Rounder: Won races on 10 different tracks
- Digging the Dirt: Won 10 races on dirt tracks
- Fill Her Up: Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption and filled your tank
- Running on Empty: Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption
- Looking Good!: Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts
- Toughening Up: Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times
- Squeaky Clean: Washed a car 10 times
- Warning – Wide Load!: Fit a wide body
- A Taste of Tuning: Bought and equipped tuning parts
- A Bit of a Boost: Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times
- Sport Mode Debut: Finished a race in Sport mode
- In-Depth Mastery: Finished 50 races in Sport mode
- Snap-Happy: Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos
- Memento from the Nurburgring: Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 on the Nurburgring
- Memento from Le Mans: Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI on the Circuit de la Sarthe
- Heavy Haulage: Bought a pickup truck
- Let’s Go Carbon Neutral: Bought an electric car
- Safety First: Bought a safety car
- Living with a Legend: Bought a car at the Legends Cars dealership
- Wheely Good Fun: Bought 10 sets of wheels
- Firm Favorite: Bought the same car 10 times
- Smoking Hot: Earned 10,000 points in Drift Trials
- Join the 200-mph Club: Reached a speed of 200 mph (322km/h)
- Speed Demon: Reached a speed of 311 mph (500 km/h)
- Time Attacker: Took part in 100 timed trials
- Round and Round: Drove 500 miles (804.672 km) on oval tracks
- Going the Distance – Angeles Crest Highway: Drove the length of Angeles Crest Highway (66 miles/106 km)
- Going the Distance – 24 Hours of Le Mans: Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race (1372.942 miles/2209.536 km)
- Going the Distance – Route 66: Drove the length of Route 66 (2451 miles/3945 km)
- Going the Distance Together – The Atlantic: Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight (3610 miles/5810 km)
- Motor Mania: Stored 50 cars in your garage
- No Car, No Life!: Stored 100 cars in your garage