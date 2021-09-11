Are the NBA 2K22 servers down? How to check

NBA 2K22 is here, and that means a fresh start across the game’s various game modes. However, there may be times where things just aren’t working as intended. Servers can be quite fickle at times, and that’s no exception in the world of NBA 2K. If you can’t connect to The City, The Neighborhood, or MyTeam, it’s quite possible that the servers are down. How can you check? Let’s go over how you can check the status of the servers in NBA 2K22.

Check your Internet connection first

Before anything, make sure you are connected to the Internet. If your console, whether it’s a Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation, is not connected, you won’t be able to establish a connection to the 2K servers. Go to the Internet settings on your console and make sure you are on either the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Online networks.

If you can’t log in, do this

If you are connected to the Internet and can’t log in to 2K, there’s a good chance the servers are down. If you’re looking for confirmation, check the NBA 2K Twitter account to see if 2K’s social team has announced any servers outages and/or maintenance.

Additionally, the NBA 2K Reddit page might also be worth a look, considering the volume of users on it. Social media can be a great tool for finding any outages, so it’s always worth a check to see what people are saying on Reddit and Twitter.