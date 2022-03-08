Are the WWE 2K22 servers down? How to check

While it would be nice to have no problems with online games, issues with servers happen on a regular basis. WWE 2K22 is no exception, and it can be certainly be frustrating when being treated to a “Unable to communicate with the WWE 2K22 server at this time. Please try again later.” message. This could be a sign that the servers are having problems, but how can you know for sure? Let’s take a look at what you can do.

Before checking to see if there’s a server problem in WWE 2K22, first take a look at a few options that could help with online difficulties. First, make sure that you have agreed to all the 2K Terms and Conditions, as well as the EULA and Privacy Policy. This should have been done at the initial launch of WWE 2K22, but if you didn’t, don’t fret. To do this at the Main Menu, click Y/Triangle. Then, select the three documents, and scroll through them.

If you have already done so, try completely sign out of WWE 2K22, and then re-start the console or PC. This has been known to alleviate potential issues with signing into the 2K servers.

If none of these options work, the best bet is to go to forums like Reddit or Twitter, and look up WWE 2K and WWE 2K22-related messages. Unfortunately, 2K, as of this writing, does not have a dedicated WWE 2K server site, a stark difference to NBA 2K. However, Reddit and Twitter is a good source for seeing if other users are having problems with connecting to the servers.

For official word on the servers, be sure to take a look at the 2K Support Twitter account, as well as the official WWE Games Twitter feed. Both will provide updates on the WWE 2K, and the 2K series of servers, in general. The 2K Forums can also be of assistance, especially since 2K employees will most likely be floating around from time to time.