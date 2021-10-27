Are there multiple endings in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Answered

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure game where players control Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, from a third-person perspective. The game is story-based, and hence there are a lot of choices that players have to make throughout their journey. That said, the choices made do not really affect the ending of the game.

Although there are several choices that players have to make throughout the game, these never push the story progression far away from what it’s intended. Furthermore, the game doesn’t have multiple endings, and no matter what choices are made throughout the game, everyone will get the same final scenes.

Mary Demarle, executive narrative director at Eidos Montreal, confirmed the information, stating that the game’s conclusion will be the same for all players due to its “climactic finish.”

“The beginning of the game and the end of the game will be the same for all players because we’re building a very strong climactic ending that’s going to be exciting,” explains Demarle. “We want everyone to experience that feeling in the game in order to have the best adventure they possibly can.”

However, players’ choices in the game will alter the outcome of different scenarios upto a certain bit. The dialogues and different story decisions will shape how you progress, even though the ending will be the same.