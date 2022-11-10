Are there playable characters that aren’t Sonic in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Sonic the Hedgehog is well known for having a large variety of animal friends from all sorts of backgrounds. While some people would argue he has too many friends, Sonic fans have fallen in love with the larger cast of characters. With Sonic Frontiers being such a large game, can you play it as anyone besides Sonic?

Can you play Sonic Frontiers as anyone besides Sonic?

Unfortunately for some fans of Sonic’s friends, only the blue hedgehog is playable in Sonic Frontiers. That being said, there are dedicated sections of the game where you can interact with Amy Rose, Knuckles the Echidna, and Tails. During these closer cutscenes, you can get a closer look into that character’s backstory and what they are thinking or feeling during this latest adventure. It’s not a different gameplay experience, but we don’t usually get a closer look at these characters like this.

The Sonic Adventure and Sonic Advance games in the early 2000s were where Sega really worked in various gameplay differences with characters in Sonic games, though it had been happening in the original Genesis games as well. Since those days, every now and then we get to play as Tails and Knuckles, but the playable roster does not often expand that much any more. This let’s Sega focus on getting Sonic’s movement right, and cuts down on the criticism aimed at disliked gameplay styles like Big the Cat in Sonic Adventure or Tails and Eggman in Sonic Adventure 2.

If you are a fan of the Sonic Adventure games, you likely do miss playing as characters like Rouge, Shadow, and other characters. It doesn’t appear that that style of game with a big playable roster is coming any time soon, so the best you can do at the moment is hope.