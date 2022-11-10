How does the Starfall slot machine work in Sonic Frontiers

There are a lot of new mechanics that make an appearance in Sonic Frontiers. While you will see a lot of features returning from previous titles in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers has many unknown mechanics. While previous titles have had slot machines, none have had the celestial Starfall to go alongside it. Every now and then, the stars will fall from the sky, giving you an opportunity to get some extra collectibles. This guide will show you how the Starfall slot machine works in Sonic Frontiers.

What is Starfall in Sonic Frontiers?

You may have seen an achievement for Sonic Frontiers called Celestial Rain that you will obtain the first time you witness a Starfall event in the game. The game doesn’t tell you what the Starfall event is until you see it in action for the first time. Once every few nights, you will witness a Starfall event that starts with a brief cutscene showing a bunch of shooting stars falling to the ground around you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a Starfall event happens, you will have a slot machine appear at the top of the center of the screen. This slot machine has two symbols on it; one that looks like a crystal and another that represents Purple Coins. This is the Starfall slot machine and it is powered by falling stars. During the Starfall event, run around and collect as many stars as you can. The stars are represented by rainbow-colored beams of light around you.

Related: Can you fast forward time in Sonic Frontiers?

Each star that you pick up throughout the night will give you one spin on the slot machine. You don’t need to worry about pressing a button to make it spin since the slot machine will automatically use a star and spin itself as you run around. Whenever you three of the same symbol line up, you will win additional Purple Coins that you can use for the fishing minigame that Bigs controls. When the sun begins to come up, the slot machine and the stars will disappear until another Starfall event happens.