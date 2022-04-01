ARK: Survival Evolved Eggcellent Adventure 7: start date and details

ARK: Survival Evolved has announced that this year will play host to the 7th iteration of the Eggcellent Adventure. Like other events in the ARK: Survival Evolved series, this one will feature various boosts and collectables for Survivors to collect. The Eggcellent Adventure is themed around the Easter season, and players of the dinosaur-themed game can expect the following.

The event kicks off on April 11th and runs through to April 25th, meaning that players have two weeks to get cracking on utilizing the various boosts and benefits that come with the event. Along with the Bunny Dino’s that will be released with the update, players can look forward to some other things as well:





Event Creatures:

Bunny Dodos.

Bunny Oviraptors.

Event Rates:

Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. Small Tribe Servers : 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. ARKPocalypse : 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. Classic: 6x XP, 6x Harvesting, 6x Taming, and 5x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval.

Event Skins:

New – Full-Body Easter Bunny Costume.

– Full-Body Easter Bunny Costume. Bunny Tail.

Procoptodon Bunny Costume.

Bunny Ears Skin.

Dino Bunny Ears Skin.

Easter Chick Hat Skin.

Dino Easter Chick Hat Skin.

Easter Egg Hat Skin.

Dino Easter Egg Hat Skin.

Marshmallow Hat Skin.

Dino Marshmallow Hat Skin.

C4 Remote Eggsplosives Skin.

Easter Egghead Skin.

Chocolate Rabbit Club Skin.

Sweet Spear Carrot Skin.

Event Items and Emotes:

Bunny Egg.

Festive Dino Candy.

Tail Wiggle Emote.

Bunny Hop Dance Emote.

Event Chibis:

New – Dilophosaur.

– Dilophosaur. New – Purlovia.

– Purlovia. New – Queen Bee.

– Queen Bee. New – Microraptor.

– Microraptor. New – Spring Shinehorn.

Players can also expect a wide variety of wonderfully colored wild dinosaurs, such as teal, magenta, turquoise, and cream.