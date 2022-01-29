ARK: Survival Evolved: Love Evolved event start date and details

It’s getting close to February and for ARK: Survival Evolved players that can mean only one thing: the start of the Love Evolved event on all servers. While ARK is definitely all about the dinosaurs, raids, and survival, there’s a lot to be said for the seasonal events and the limited time boosts and fun they bring. The Love Evolved event launched to celebrate the month of love, with its distinct theme orientated around Cupid and romance, as well as its variety of skins, items, and Chibis .

Launch Date and Details

Studio Wildcard has announced that the event will be starting on Wednesday, February 9, and will continue until Wednesday, February 16. which gives players just a week to take part in the festivities. The event will automatically launch on Official servers, but there’s an option for Unofficial and locally hosted servers to activate it themselves by manually using the following server arg parameter: –ActiveEvent=vday

Studio Wildcard has also announced that for the duration of the event the world buff of Baby Boon and Maewing Poach, which are activated by completing the relevant mission on the Genesis Part 2 map will be disabled. This is due to the balancing of the rates between maps being unfairly skewed, so from here on out Gen 2 players will have to rely solely on the event boosts when they’re active.

Players will be able to obtain event items like the Box o’ Chocolates and the ever useful Valentines Dino Candy from catching Valentines Coelacanth as well as from mating dinos.

Event Rates

All Studio Wildcard hosted servers will be receiving a variety of boosts during the duration of the Love Evolved event:

Official Servers : 3x XP, Harvesting as well as Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 3x XP, Harvesting as well as Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. Small Tribe Servers : 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, 4x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 4.5x XP, Harvesting, Taming, 4x Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. ARKPocalypse : 5x XP. Harvesting, Taming, Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus.

: 5x XP. Harvesting, Taming, Breeding, 0.5x Mating Interval, and a 1.5x Hexagon Bonus. Classic: 6x XP, Harvesting, Taming, Breeding, and 0.5x Mating Interval.

All Love Evolved goodies

Image via Studio Wildcard

There’s going to be a lot of event items, and Wild Dinos are also getting a makeover with a whole new array of colours to match the theme of love. Look out for hues of pinks, creams and magentas on random Dinos and have fun creating new breeding lines with their shades.

Skins

New : Bear Hug swimsuit skin

: Bear Hug swimsuit skin New : Odd couple swimsuit skin

: Odd couple swimsuit skin New : Sauropod Heart swimsuit skin

: Sauropod Heart swimsuit skin Heart-shaped shield skin

Heart-shaped Sunglasses skin

Cupid Couture Bottom: Pants skin

Cupid Couture Top: Shirt skin

Halo Headband: Hat skin

Teddy Bear Grenades: Grenade Skin

Bow & Eros: Bow skin

Love Shackles: Handcuffs skin

Emotes

New : Self Hug

: Self Hug Flirty Emote

Heart Emote

Event Chibi’s