Armored Core 6: Arena Guide – Best Builds for Every Rank

The Arena in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is a place for players to jump directly into one-on-one battles with other Armored Cores from around the game’s universe. It’s brutal and requires a lot of work both in terms of strategy and builds.

Once unlocked, players can spend time in the Arena beating Armored Cores to unlock new Decals, AC Gear, and earn some cash to spend on better parts so they can improve their build. This guide covers everything players need to know about the Arena, from how to unlock it to the best build for beating all opponents in each rank.

Best Builds for Every Arena Rank and Battle in Armored Core 6

Below, we’ve outlined the best builds for every fight and rank in the arena. For some ranks, such as Rank F, players will be able to get away with a single powerful build for all three fights. However, later ranks can require players to change up their build between every battle.

Best Build for Rank F Arena Battles in Armored Core 6

The build we used to beat every battle in Rank F of the arena can be seen above and is explained in detail below. The Rank F fights players must overcome are “Invincible” Rummy, Index Dunham, and G6 Red. The list below shows every part we used in our build, which is all accessible at the time Rank F unlocks through natural progression, purchasing parts from the Parts Shop, and unlocking parts by completing training missions.

Right Arm Unit : VP-66LH

: VP-66LH Left Arm Unit : HI-32: BU-TT/A

: HI-32: BU-TT/A Right Back Unit : BML-G1/P20MLT-04

: BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Left Back Unit : SI-24: SU-Q5

: SI-24: SU-Q5 Head : HD-012 MELANDER C3

: HD-012 MELANDER C3 Core : VP-40S

: VP-40S Arms : AR-012 MELANDER C3

: AR-012 MELANDER C3 Legs : NACHTREIHER/42E

: NACHTREIHER/42E Booster : ALULA/21E

: ALULA/21E FCS : FCS-G2/P10SLT

: FCS-G2/P10SLT Generator : VP-20S

: VP-20S Expansion: Nothing

The only fight in Rank F that gave us trouble was G6 Red because that is an Armored core from one of the established military groups on Rubicon. In all of these battles, the Armored Core enemies are fast and fluid in their movements, so remaining agile is key. When possible, flying over enemies and moving in for quick melee attacks will help all players best their enemies in every simulated fight.

This guide is in progress, and we will add the details on future ranks as we unlock and beat them.

How Does the Arena Work in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6’s Arena is a virtual simulator where players can battle simulated versions of famous Armored Cores. These are designed to be the best of the best within their rank. It’s a way that ALLMIND categorizes mercenaries, ranking them against each other in a competition between companies.

Players must battle through 30 Arena fights to be crowned the best mercenary on Rubicon. The first rank that unlocks is Rank F, and more will be unlocked over time as players progress through the game’s campaign. We believe it’s worth knocking out every fight as they become available so players benefit from the cash on offer when they need it most.

Each battle players win in the Arena in Armored Core 6 awards them with data on the Armored Cores they’ve beaten as well as the Decal that enemy used. It’s a great way to build out the customization options available for Armored Cores and the player’s own information.

How to Unlock the Arena in Armored Core 6

To unlock the Arena in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, players need to complete Operation Wallclimber. This is a grueling mission that’s made so much more challenging thanks to its boss, the Juggernaut. Once that mission has been completed and players have returned to their base, they’ll get an alert that the Arena has been unlocked.