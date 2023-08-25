Armored Core 6: How To Use Custom Controls & Accessibility Options in AC 6
Learn how to customize controls in Armored Core 6 to make the game suit your needs.
Armored Core 6 is the first new entry in the series in over a decade. And thankfully, that means that some modern changes are now in the game. One of the biggest changes is that you can customize controller layouts. We’re going to break down some of our favorite custom control options to help you get the most out of Armored Core 6.
How to use custom controls in Armored Core 6
In order to use custom controls, you need to navigate to the system menu and navigate to Control Settings. Once you do that, you need to pick one of the three default control schemes as the base, and then you can change most of the controls in the game. Movement and camera control are still locked to the left and right sticks, respectively.
Related: Armored Core 6 Beginner’s Guide: Build and Combat Tips & Tricks for AC6
Below is a list of some of our favorite customizations, based mostly on the Helicopter boss fight at the start of the game. Keep in mind that one of the best ways to customize your controls is to do it in training mode after you complete Armor Core 6’s first mission.
- Swap your favorite weapon with the Boost function. By default, Boost is bound to Circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox and is made redundant by Quick Boost, which acts as a quicker and more useful dash. Putting your primary weapon on that face button will likely help you reduce hand strain.
- Swap Scan and Target Assist– Because Scan is only useful in trying to ID enemies you can’t see when you happen to be fighting single bosses, it’s effectively useless. Target Assist is your lock-on feature. And because moving the camera can break the camera lock, moving it to a D-pad button can help you not move the camera and keep the camera locked longer.
- Swap Jump and Interact– This one is to keep you straight while navigating the world. By moving Jump to Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox, you can know that you go up by pushing the top face button. It won’t change the dash forward, so you only need to push the button when you need to scale a building.