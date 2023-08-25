Armored Core 6: How To Use Custom Controls & Accessibility Options in AC 6

Armored Core 6 is the first new entry in the series in over a decade. And thankfully, that means that some modern changes are now in the game. One of the biggest changes is that you can customize controller layouts. We’re going to break down some of our favorite custom control options to help you get the most out of Armored Core 6.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use custom controls in Armored Core 6

In order to use custom controls, you need to navigate to the system menu and navigate to Control Settings. Once you do that, you need to pick one of the three default control schemes as the base, and then you can change most of the controls in the game. Movement and camera control are still locked to the left and right sticks, respectively.

Below is a list of some of our favorite customizations, based mostly on the Helicopter boss fight at the start of the game. Keep in mind that one of the best ways to customize your controls is to do it in training mode after you complete Armor Core 6’s first mission.