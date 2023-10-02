Assassin’s Creed Mirage Download Size on PC, PlayStation 5, & Xbox

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a massive series, and in recent years, players have watched the file sizes of each new installment inflate in size. However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s arrival will be a more condensed experience for everyone, giving players the chance to return to the franchise’s roots -and smaller storage size.

Because Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller game, it will require far less hard drive space to play it. In this guide, we’re going to cover the download sizes for Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox players to prepare everyone who wants to try out the next installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

All Download Sizes for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Because Assassin’s Creed Mirage has yet to be officially released, we can only speculate about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox download sizes. However, the PC specs have already arrived for the game, giving anyone who is planning to grab it on a desktop plenty of time to prepare their system. Right now, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to require at least 40 GB of hard drive space, and we can expect this to be roughly the same for PlayStation 5 and Xbox, but we won’t be able to confirm this until its closer to the release date.

Some of these details were revealed when the Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC Features trailer went out by Ubisoft, giving players an idea of what to expect on launch day. Depending on the specifications of your hardware inside the PC, the settings may vary when it launches. However, those playing on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 should experience the smoothest gameplay.

It’s also important to note that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also arriving on previous consoles, such as the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. These will likely have similar hard drive requirements, but the performance will likely be noticeably different, and it may not play as well. It’ll be identical to playing it on lower settings for PC players.

We’ll be updating this guide when we can learn more concrete details about the download sizes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox players. However, expect a smaller download than 40 GB, which is incredible for a modern game.