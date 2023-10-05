The Gear Chest in the Soap Boiler’s District will be one of the first chests you’re likely to come across in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This chest is situated in the region of Harbiyah, and is the initial location you’ll want to explore to get yourself acquainted with the game.

If you stumble upon this Gear Chest and are unfamiliar with some of the mechanics that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has to offer, you could get stuck trying to figure out how to reach it. Here is what you need to know about the Soap Boiler’s District Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Soap Boiler’s District Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Soap Boiler’s District is in the southwest part of Harbiyah, just on the outskirts of Abbasiyah and the Round City. The Gear Chest is located in the central building on the second floor but is in a Restricted Area and will be surrounded by many guards. During my approach to this, I cleared out the forces on the rooftops around the area and then worked my way to those on the lower ground.

There are a couple of hanging bags along the patrol paths that you can dislodge to take out the guards walking around. Once they are out of the way there are some solo stragglers that are easy to sneak up behind and deal with. After the area is clear you can head to the main building in the middle of the Soap Boiler’s District. There is a door on the second floor that you can reach from the outside, but it is barricaded shut from the inside, so you’ll have to go in from the ground.

From the inside, you’ll notice that there is a ladder that goes up to the next floor, but it is blocked off by some wooden panels. It might not be obvious at first, but you can quite easily destroy this. I used a dagger and threw one at the wood to clear the way. There are also some flammable vases around the building which you can also use, but be careful not to set yourself on fire when you throw one because it is an enclosed location.

Once the wooden panels have been destroyed you can make your way up to the next floor and open the Gear Chest. I received the Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic as a reward for opening this chest, which is a weapon that provides extra attack damage after performing a perfect dodge on enemies.